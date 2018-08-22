Land options continue to impress

ALTHOUGH its population may be small, there is still plenty for locals to rave about when it comes to Sharon.

They are not the only ones; Galaxy Real Estate's Cheryle Rayson said Sharon offered the best of lifestyle living only 11 minutes from town and they have the NBN.

"There are some ideal block sizes from 6000sq m to a few acres giving families plenty of room for a pony or a few chooks, dogs and cats,” she said.

"Add to that the boat ramp is easily accessible, and there is a lovely primary school and local service station/shop.

"Sharon really is the ideal opportunity to continue to develop an affordable acreage suburb.”

While the region is still well known for a strong rural and farming community and of course cane, it is also attracting those looking for a parcel of land to call their own.

The potential for a hobby farm might be it for some, but for others it is simply a chance to have a good sized home with views of the majestic Burnett River.

Fairly modern homes on good sized blocks continue to mean that Sharon enjoys a median price of $386,000.

Cheryle highlighted there was also dual living opportunities more easily located in this area.

"Some properties have a second dwelling - that is a modern two bedroom home; or separate fully contained granny flat options.

"Horse lovers are often able to find a special property with round yards or sand arenas; or a bit of land they can convert.

"Our agents love Sharon as an area, so close to town with great rural lifestyle.”

While it may be developing a name for quality land, Sharon has been built on some impressive history, similarly to much of the region developed on the back of the sugar industry.

One of the former mills of Queensland in 1876 arrived dismantled at Sharon via the Countess of Belmore. The mill was erected and neighbouring farmers lined up to have their cane crushed.

Sharon had a name for making first class sugar, and often won awards at the local show.

The remnants of this history can be remembered in the heritage-listed railway bridge across Splitters Creek on the Bundaberg - Mount Perry Line between Oakwood and Sharon. It was built from 1879 to 1880 by J&A Overend.

In Sharon it really is a case of graziers being able to appreciate the weight gain to cattle from the quality river loams or ideally this country is equally suited to cropping, macadamia tress or lifestyle buyers.

Add to that close by is the Sharon Gorge area and park so one minute you can be strolling through a subtropical rainforest and then enjoy a picnic in the shade at the park.

This peaceful area has rainforest, ferns, palms and orchids and boasts a well maintained walkway follows the Gorge for about 900m down to the Burnett River.

At the end of the walkway under the majestic gum trees is a viewing deck and a seat where you can sit and admire the Burnett River.