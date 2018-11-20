Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sydney's Lance Franklin in action. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Sydney's Lance Franklin in action. Picture. Phil Hillyard
AFL

Surgery sidelines Buddy until 2019

by LAUREN WOOD
20th Nov 2018 5:20 PM

LANCE Franklin has had groin surgery and won't train fully until January.

The superstar forward and All-Australian captain suffered the injury in Round 22 and while he played in the Swans' elimination final loss to Greater Western Sydney, it failed to heal and has now forced him under the knife.

He underwent the surgery on Tuesday, with skills training expected to begin in January.

"It was planned that rest would be the optimal form of recovery post-season for Lance, however it hasn't healed at the rate we would have liked and surgery was determined as the best course of action," new Swans head of football Charlie Gardiner said.

"We are confident Lance will make a full recovery and he'll do everything possible to bounce back and play a big part in 2019."

More Stories

afl buddy franklin lance franklin sydney swans
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Looking back on a CBD moving into the future

    premium_icon Looking back on a CBD moving into the future

    News IMAGINE if a city's streets could talk. What stories would they tell of the history of a place?

    Southern Great Barrier Reef operators scoop tourism awards

    Southern Great Barrier Reef operators scoop tourism awards

    News Collected four gold, three silver and three bronze between them

    Season of change at Hinkler Central

    premium_icon Season of change at Hinkler Central

    Business Season of change at Hinkler Central

    'DISGUSTING': CBD worker caught with 450,000 child porn pics

    premium_icon 'DISGUSTING': CBD worker caught with 450,000 child porn pics

    Crime Former Dymocks worker caught scrolling for fresh child porn images

    Local Partners