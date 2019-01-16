Buddy racing clock for Swans’ season opener

Lance Franklin after Sydney’s 2018 season came to an end.

He's been around the world but Lance Franklin is finally back on track this week.

The star forward had groin surgery in late November but is about to hit pre-season training as the Swans ease back into action.

Coach John Longmire is hopeful a "slow jog" will be followed by the great strides needed for the 31-year-old to make the season-opener against the Western Bulldogs on March 23.

Franklin injured himself in last season's Round 22 clash against the GWS Giants and his pain was evident when he returned to play in the Swans' elimination final loss to their cross-town rivals.

After an off-season of travel to a variety of exotic locations, including Iceland, France and the Maldives, Franklin is hard at work.

Longmire is feeling positive about Franklin's prospects of making the season opener as the four-time Coleman Medallist prepares to take another significant step on the road to recovery and full fitness.

Lance Franklin at Sydney pre-season training. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"He had a bit of pelvic instability and so he's had that strengthened and reinforced," Longmire said.

"It's the same operation Daniel Menzel had.

"His (Franklin's) pelvis was unstable, moving all over the place, and then he played the final here and really couldn't move. He was severely hampered through that injury.

"He got back from his break and was still sore. We'd hoped he'd recover without an operation but he didn't, so he had an operation which has meant a great period of time with not doing much but he's kept himself in great shape, which is terrific.

"He had an adductor ­release. The operation went really well. Now it's getting through the rest and recovery period and he's starting to do some jogging this week.

"It'll be a slow process from here but we're still hopeful he'll be right for the start of the season.

"He's feeling good. He was working hard at the gym today and he expects to be running this week. Like I said, it'll be a slow jog to start off with but he's starting to move, which is good."

While the Swans prepare to ease Franklin back, those not making their way back from injury continue to be put through their paces in the summer heat.

"With the rest of the squad, it's ramping up our match play and match practice and that will be increasing over the coming weeks." Longmire said.