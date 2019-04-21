Buddy surpasses another goal-kicking great

Lance Franklin moved into seventh spot on the AFL’s all-time goal-kicking list. Picture: Michael Klein

Lance Franklin moved into seventh spot on the AFL’s all-time goal-kicking list. Picture: Michael Klein

When "Buddy" marks 30 metres out and tight on the boundary, you sit up a little taller in your seat.

The countdown clock shrinks and when the All-Australian skipper wheels onto the left and that thump rings out - no matter your allegiance - it remains a thing of beauty.

Against Richmond, it proved a thing of history, with the Swans forward propelled to sit outright seventh in the all-time goalkicking record books, surpassing Essendon great Matthew Lloyd's 926 with 928.

Lance Franklin moved into seventh spot on the AFL’s all-time goal-kicking list. Picture: Michael Klein

And at the Lockett end of Marvel Stadium, no less - the game's greatest ever goalkicker - with now just over 70 until four figures.

Franklin will sit in seventh for a little while yet with former Tiger Jack Titus - who plied his trade between 1926 and 1943 - sixth with 970.

"You'd think he'd get Titus," former Richmond forward Matthew Richardson said on Channel 7.

"Has he got (Doug) Wade (1057) and (Gary) Ablett senior (1031)? You'd probably think so. He could end up fourth all-time.

"I reckon he'll be the last to kick 1000. It's hard to imagine someone will get to 1000 again."

On a night to forget for the Swans, Dustin Martin wreaked havoc and Franklin was frustrated.

There was a big bump for direct opponent Dylan Grimes on the wing - they simply couldn't get it to him, and he didn't like it.

While he has at times of late looked mortal, with talk this week of trade value, he is worth the price of entry.

A generational talent.

We're still so lucky to have him. Let's enjoy it.

Franklin passed Essendon great Matthew Lloyd.

MOST CAREER AFL GOALS

1. Tony Lockett (1360 goals for St Kilda and the Sydney Swans)

2. Gordon Coventry (1299 goals for Collingwood)

3. Jason Dunstall (1254 goals for Hawthorn)

4. Doug Wade (1057 goals for Geelong and North Melbourne)

5. Gary Ablett senior (1031 goals for Hawthorn and Geelong)

6. Jack Titus (970 goals for Richmond)

7. LANCE FRANKLIN (928 GOALS FOR HAWTHORN AND THE SYDNEY SWANS)

8. Matthew Lloyd (926 goals for Essendon)