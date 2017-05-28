Lana's Farmers Markets off to 'cranking' start

IT HAS been many months in the making, and the first night of the hotly anticipated Lana's Farmers Markets went off "like a bomb” on Saturday night, according to organiser Cliff Crampton.

Mr Crampton said "thousands” of people walked through the gates to sample about 50 local food, drink and market stalls as well as entertainment by music Matt Barker.

"It exceeded our expectations,” he said.

"The food was really well done, there was plenty of seating and good bar staff.

"We also had excellent volunteers from (Bundaberg Regional) council working with us, they were just unbelievable, making sure everything was tidy.”

And the community support was "spectacular”.

"Everyone was well behaved, it made our life very easy. It all just meshed together really well,” Mr Crampton said.

He praised the hard work of the many locals who made the markets happen.

"The whole thing from go to whoa was an absolute pleasure to work with everyone,” he said.

"Everyone was coming up and saying hi and congratulating us.

"But really the results were theirs not ours - we just put something out for them and they've totally embraced it.

"It was cranking.”

There were some typical first-night teething issues, he said, including the ATM supplier pulling out, but next weekend would be "bigger and better”.

The markets are on again next Saturday from 4pm to 10pm at 3 Stancer Ct.

Check out more at the Lanas Farmers Markets Facebook page.

