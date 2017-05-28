26°
Lana's Farmers Markets off to 'cranking' start

Eliza Goetze
| 28th May 2017 12:57 PM
MARKET EVENING: Crowds at Lanas Markets.
MARKET EVENING: Crowds at Lanas Markets. Mike Knott BUN270517LANAS14

IT HAS been many months in the making, and the first night of the hotly anticipated Lana's Farmers Markets went off "like a bomb” on Saturday night, according to organiser Cliff Crampton.

Mr Crampton said "thousands” of people walked through the gates to sample about 50 local food, drink and market stalls as well as entertainment by music Matt Barker.

"It exceeded our expectations,” he said.

"The food was really well done, there was plenty of seating and good bar staff.

"We also had excellent volunteers from (Bundaberg Regional) council working with us, they were just unbelievable, making sure everything was tidy.”

And the community support was "spectacular”.

"Everyone was well behaved, it made our life very easy. It all just meshed together really well,” Mr Crampton said.

He praised the hard work of the many locals who made the markets happen.

"The whole thing from go to whoa was an absolute pleasure to work with everyone,” he said.

"Everyone was coming up and saying hi and congratulating us.

"But really the results were theirs not ours - we just put something out for them and they've totally embraced it.

"It was cranking.”

There were some typical first-night teething issues, he said, including the ATM supplier pulling out, but next weekend would be "bigger and better”.

The markets are on again next Saturday from 4pm to 10pm at 3 Stancer Ct.

Check out more at the Lanas Farmers Markets Facebook page.

Related: First cafe lands at Lana's Farmers Markets

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  business lana's farmers market markets

Local Partners

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Lost dough leaves sour taste after company collapse

Kathleen and John Mahoney from Sugar and Spice Bakery were stung after the collapse of Cantro Pty Ltd and are still owed money.

Supermarket operator collapse leaves sour taste for bakery

