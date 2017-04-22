Lana's Farmers Markets finalising stallholders

THE operators behind the much-anticipated Lana's Farmers Markets are one step closer to releasing an opening date.

On the markets Facebook page, confirmed and interested stallholders are being asked to attend a meeting at the site, on Stancer St, on Wednesday, April 26 at 4pm to finalise details so an opening date can be set.

Already some stallholders have been confirmed, while others are yet to submit an application.

Large shipping containers dot the site where stallholders will be offering market-goers all sorts of food and drink in an eat-street style scene.

If you are unable to make the meeting, you can phone Cliff Crampton on 0412 450 994.