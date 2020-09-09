Lamenting the loss of some pretty plants

Isn’t it strange that some of the loveliest flowers and trees can be the most poisonous.

I always loved the camphor laurel trees that grew around our area, especially the lovely big one behind the Mullet Creek railway station all those years ago.

I never saw anything that would attack those trees.

I suppose the taste of camphor was not a pleasant meal for vermin.

The tree was put on the noxious weed register, and now they have been eradicated.

It was said they took over areas but I never saw any evidence of that.

The angel’s trumpet was banned after some young people made brews from them to get high on. They became ill instead.

So it, too, was declared poisonous.

The beautiful, colourful oleander shrub has always been a favourite of mine.

Until more recently it was Bundaberg’s floral emblem.

Because it was declared to be poisonous for cattle it had to go, too.

It has been replaced with Bundaberg’s choice - the very tired. withered and insipid tree with lime green flowers.

When I was still living at home I had five large gardens with lots of flower varieties.

I also had a smaller garden of tuberoses.

The rest had salpiglossis larkspur, alyssum, godetias and nemesias, all of which have disappeared.

I also grew the more common varieties such as zinnias and phlox.

I liked to grow my plants from seeds as we all had to do back then.

I have found packet seeds these days usually don’t germinate. Sweet peas don’t seem to be around much now, I found they did not do well at our place.

Plants from punnets seldom grow well unless they are phlox or petunias.

The plants are in abundance and there are now some lovely petunias, colours not around in the old days.

A lot of plants are dwarf and I have to make sure I don’t mistake them for the larger versions.

A lot of southern shurbs are sold in Bundaberg by they are unsuitable for our climate.

Betty Lowis, Kepnock