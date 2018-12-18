Lamb's tale: Bubba's wonderful life

KYM Spiteri's story of her pet dorpa lamb is a tale to warm the heart.

Ms Spiteri said the little lamb was rejected by her mother before being brought home to help her survive.

A young Bubba enjoying a drink of milk. Contributed

"She became a house pet with a nappy on while inside,” she said.

"She was very clean and was very attached to our Maltese shih tzu Teddy and our cattle dog cross rideback Ruby.”

Bubba the pet lamb snuggled up inside during a storm. Contributed

Bubba, as the little lamb was named, would follow Ms Spiteri around the house wherever she went.

"She was very much at home,” Ms Spiteri said.

Three best friends together. Contributed

"She would sit on my lap on the recliner or lay on the floor beside you with her head on the pillow.

"She always wanted to sit on my lap in the car, even when she was much larger.”

Lap dog? More like lap lamb. Contributed

Ms Spiteri said sadly, Bubba had passed away but left memories forever.

"The dorpas are very lovable and smart, they don't forget you,” she said of the pampered pet.