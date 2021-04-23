Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former North Melbourne AFL coach Dani Laidley, the subject of an ‘appalling’ photo leak. Picture: Yuri Kouzmin
Former North Melbourne AFL coach Dani Laidley, the subject of an ‘appalling’ photo leak. Picture: Yuri Kouzmin
News

Laidley awarded payout over photo leak

by Jack Paynter
23rd Apr 2021 10:58 AM

Six police officers have been ordered to pay former AFL coach Dani Laidley up to $3000 each in compensation after her mug shot was leaked publicly.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said the six officers had their matters proven at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

"The independent hearing officer has put them on a good behaviour bond for 12 months," Mr Patton told 3AW on Friday.

"In addition to that, ordered they undertake a respect course through (Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission) as well as awarding compensation from each of those people between $1000 and $3000 to be paid to Dani Laidley for the harm caused."

Mr Patton said the six officers would have to pay the compensation themselves.

He said three other police officers were still before the courts on criminal charges after allegedly leaking photos of the former star footballer and North Melbourne coach.

 

Dani Laidley during her time as Carlton assistant coach in 2015. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Dani Laidley during her time as Carlton assistant coach in 2015. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

Ms Laidley, previously known as Dean, changed her name after her lawyer Rob Stary explained in November that his client had undergone a gender transition.

The photos of Ms Laidley in custody were widely circulated on social media after her arrest, and the leak was slammed by Mr Patton at the time as "appalling".

Ms Laidley was wearing a wig and make-up during the interview inside the St Kilda police station after being arrested in May last year.

She was sentenced to a diversion program and the matter was closed in March this year after the Melbourne Magistrates' Court found the program completed.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

Originally published as Laidley awarded payout over photo leak

More Stories

afl compensation dani laidley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BEACH REPORT: Mixed conditions forecast for the long weekend

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: Mixed conditions forecast for the long weekend

        News Best days to head to the beach and when the ocean is expected to start getting “choppy and messy”

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        A whole new app experience coming your way

        News This will mean changes to our local app

        How you can help support service personnel at the checkout

        Premium Content How you can help support service personnel at the checkout

        News Coles launches campaign to raise funds for veterans in the lead up to Anzac Day

        • 23rd Apr 2021 11:30 AM
        FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        News When and where Anzac Day services will be held around the Bundaberg region.