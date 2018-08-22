Laidback life awaits on sandy beach

With housing options so close to the beach, Woodgate is a stunning choice.

WOODGATE Beach is a lifestyle destination that spoils any person seeking a beach side change in their life.

It is easy to see why Woodgate is continuing to be a destination of choice for those looking to have a relaxed lifestyle and the quality land to match.

More than 16 kilometres of largely untouched, white beaches stretch as far as the eye can see, with the softly lapping waves of the Southern Great Barrier Reef providing the soundtrack to your stay.

First National Real Estate Woodgate Beach manager Patrick Cocking said the beauty of Woodgate was the township being spread along a pristine white sandy beach and all homes easily accessible to the beach via a short stroll.

"It is truly a retirement haven; pre GFC the Woodgate Beach property market was fuelled by investors sourcing their lifestyle property, one which quite often doubled as their rental property,” he said.

"In recent years the property trend has changed more towards people of retirement age buying property with the intention to live and retire in Woodgate Beach and with our property market strengthening and property prices moving upwards, investors are taking note again.

"The flow-on effect we are experiencing from the strong Sunshine Coast property market is leading to an increase in property sales in Woodgate Beach.

"The immediate future of the Woodgate Beach property market is very positive.”

From the moment you drive into Woodgate it is easy to see why this is an area that continues to be a real estate magnet.

Just 35km south-east of Bundaberg, the town was once a horse paddock, rice and pineapple plantations and a wine production area. Today Woodgate Beach is famous for its troops of kangaroos grazing on residents front lawns, a relaxed seaside atmosphere and some pretty fabulous real estate.

Market trends over the past 12 months continue to show Woodgate as definitely holding its own with an average of $385,000, although if you look for real estate on The Esplanade the figures are definitely set to rise.

Woodgate continues to maintain its charm whether you are living in a quiet beach style shack, modern lowset or a mansion along the front because you truly feel like you are getting away from it all.

However the beauty of Woodgate though is that it is not short of resources, including holiday accommodation, the modern Woodgate Bowling club, the Woodgate Beach Hotel, real estate, cafe and convenience store and more.

Birders and twitchers will take great pleasure in spotting the some 300 different types of bird species which call the Burrum Coast National Park home.

You can take the Banksia track from Woodgate township, do the Birdhide walk or access the longer Melaleuca track from the Burrum Point camping area.

Nature thrillseekers with some horsepower behind them will enjoy varied four-wheel-drive tracks on offer which lead to secluded picnic spots and camping areas and in the Kinkuna section you can pitch your tent for the night right on the beach with the stars as your ceiling.

Woodgate is a fisherman's paradise with prawning, crabs and some great hidden fishing spots, just ask some of the locals to point you in the right direction.

If you are planning a visit around Easter, book ahead as a lively and vibrant events calendar turns the town of about 800 into 40,000 for a few days.

Keep an eye out during whale migration as dolphins and whales are often spotted offshore and if you see a turtle nesting, let her do her thing before getting too close.

White stretches of pristine beach, bushwalks and unparalleled bird spotting will just get you started in this hidden gem which has families and friends returning year after year.