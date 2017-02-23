Lagerstein hitting the high seas for Rum City

ROCK ON: Brisbane's Lagerstein is coming to the Globe Hotel.

LAGERSTEIN's second album was titled All For Rum and Rum For All so it makes perfect sense the Aussie band would want to perform in the Rum City.

Combining rum, keytar, beer, drums and everything in between, band leader Captain Gregarrr said a Lagerstein show was a unique experience that had to be seen to be believed.

The Brisbane band will double as crew of the SS Plunderberg, which will be sailing across Australia

Captain Gregarrr's mission is to take you on a quest for the ultimate party as they perform songs from their 2016 album.

"Our itinerary is simple: visit every tavern, stop at every port, party with all the locals and drink all sorts,” he said.

Melbourne-based group Keggin will join them for a free performance at the Globe Hotel on Saturday, March 4, and will be supported by Bundy band Odysseus Reborn and Maryborough act Into the Badlands.

The event is 18-plus.

For more information, phone the Globe Hotel on 4153 1800.