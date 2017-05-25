Lady tradies giving the boys a run

THE fight for equality in the workplace is ongoing.

Men are still being paid more than their female counterparts in some instances and women are still battling to be seen as confident go-getters when this largely isn't in our nature.

One area where women are being welcomed, however, is the trades.

Lady tradies are proving that their physicality is no barrier to a career as an electrician, carpenter, boilermaker, plumber or mechanic.

TAFE's come-and-try day, held for the second consecutive year yesterday, is a great initiative that gives high school students an opportunity to open their eyes to a more robust career where they can get their hands dirty.

Any workplace that welcomes a female apprentice tradie should be congratulated for putting generalisations aside and giving them a go.