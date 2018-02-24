Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort shines at Oz tourism awards

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort was a big winner at the Australian Tourism Awards taking home bronze for Ecotourism.

LADY Elliot Island Eco Resort has taken out bronze in the ecotourism category at the Australian Tourism Awards in Perth overnight.

The Qantas sponsored awards are the tourism industry's most prized honours - recognising and promoting excellence in tourism.

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort was delighted with the result and took to Facebook to share the news.

"We are so proud to represent Queensland nationally in Ecotourism,” the post said.

"This win is for our incredible team that continue to strive for best ecotourism practice on Lady Elliot Island and ensure each and every one of our guests leave inspired to create change and become an 'Eco Warrior'.”

The eco business qualified for the national awards after it took out gold in the same category at the 2017 Queensland Tourism Awards.

Tasmanian Walking Company took out gold in the ecotourism category with Murray River Walk from South Australia picking up silver.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones congratulated the 10 Queensland businesses and events who took home awards.

"Once again Queensland tourism has shone on the national stage - proving there's no better place in Australia for a holiday or to attend an event,” she said.

"The strength of our tourism industry relies on our operators and our product so to see so many Queenslanders recognised on a national stage is testament to the work they do.”