Lady Elliot Island Eco resort gets award

IN A major environmental boost to the region, Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort has achieved Climate Action Leader certification under Ecotourism Australia.

Ecotourism Australia awards the certification to businesses that incorporate strategic climate change responses across their business including having a carbon footprint through a creditable system; have undertaken an advanced level of adaptation, emissions reduction and offsetting strategies; and are working towards becoming carbon neutral.

The resort has increased its solar contribution to 475 solar panels and introduced a Flying Green Carbon Offset Program in partnership with Greenfleet to offset the carbon emissions from flights to and from the island by planting native forests at the Barolin Nature Reserve, adjacent to the Mon Repos Turtle Rookery in Bundaberg.