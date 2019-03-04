Ladies come together to celebrate book club's next chapter

A COMMUNAL passion for reading books has brought a handful of local ladies together for the past decade.

Celebrating their 10th anniversary this week, the Just Do It When You're In Town book club yesterday gathered at the Bundaberg Library with guest speaker and Bundaberg-based author Kerry McGinnis to do what they do best - talk books.

Ms McGinnis is the author of two volumes of memoir, Pieces of Blue and Heart Country, and the bestselling novels The Waddi Tree, Wildhorse Creek, Mallee Sky, Tracking North, Out of Alice, Secrets of the Springs and The Heartwood Hotel.

Founding members of the local book club, Marg Lloyd-Jones and Beth Donovan said they were originally called the Just Do It book club, but with everyone off on their own adventures from time-to-time, adding "when you're in town” made for the perfect fit.

During the past 10 years, they said the club had read and discussed more than 100 books and had no intentions of slowing down.

With 11 currently in the group, their numbers have remained similar throughout the years, while the venues often change; from people's homes, to cafes and the Surf Life Saving Club and more.

Ms Lloyd-Jones and Ms Donovan said they always had a good time and had become close as a group through the various messages and issues presented in the books they read.