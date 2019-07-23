Menu
SET PIECE: Brothers Aston Villa's Lachlan Scarborough in action earlier this season. The side is now in a fight to make the finals for the fourth straight year in the Wide Bay Premier League. Brian Cassidy
Lacklustre result leaves Villa in fight

Shane Jones
23rd Jul 2019 10:30 AM
FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa coach Glen Sparozvich says the next week will make or break the side when it comes to playing finals in the Wide Bay Premier League.

The side lost 2-1 to Doon Villa on Saturday at Martens Oval to fall more than two games behind third and fourth position in the race for the finals.

Last year's grand finalists conceded in the first half to be behind at the main break before Doon Villa doubled the lead in the second half.

Brothers Aston Villa pulled one back but the damage had been done.

"I was really disappointed with our effort,” Sparozvich said.

"We were down 1-0 at half time and then our poor decision making cost us in the second half.

"It was a game we needed to win.”

Sparozvich said four of his starting 11 were out but didn't use that as an excuse for the loss.

But the defeat has put the side in a tough position.

The side is currently five points behind the KSS Jets and six behind the United Park Eagles but the Jets have a game in hand.

Villa faces Bingera this Saturday before facing the Eagles the following Tuesday and The Waves on August 3.

The 2017 champions then face the Jets on August 10 to face all four top four sides in the next two weeks.

Sparaozvich said the side needed results in the next three games or it can start planning for next season.

"It will define our season,” he said.

"We need to win as a minimum two of the next three games, we need a win especially against the Eagles.

"It's made it tough for us.”

Sparozvich said he is expected to be without at least a quarter of his starting line-up as well during that period of matches.

The side faces Bingera at 4pm at Martens Oval.

