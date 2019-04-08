Lack of shade ruins park, mum says

SUNNY DAY: Peta Baker's daughters Yindi and Dharma on the equipment in Memorial Park, which Mrs Baker says gets 'excruciatingly hot.'

A MONTO mother-of-two has been circulating a petition requesting shade sails over play equipment in Memorial Park but says she is frustrated by a lack of action from North Burnett Regional Council.

Peta Baker said the equipment could get "excruciatingly hot" during sunny days, rendering it effectively useless.

"As a mum it's not ideal for my kids, but also Monto needs more people, as do all the towns in North Burnett, but if the facilities are not here for people to enjoy, what's bringing people to Monto?" she said.

"If you're a parent... (and) can't go to the playground, it's not a healthy place to be."

Mrs Baker said she believed all the parks in Monto needed attention.

"These parks just aren't used very much, you can drive through town most days and you don't see kids here," she said.

"I was talking to one of the other mums (at community playgroup) who said she just wouldn't bring her kids up here (Memorial Park) because why would you?

BRIGHT: Monto parents Peta and Jaiben Baker say Memorial Park desperately needs shade for the play equipment. Alex Treacy

She said she could be at home and she's got her own trampoline, her own swing and a shade cloth.

"And then you don't get that community feel and kids don't interact with other kids so it's just a flow-on effect."

Mrs Baker and husband Jaiben said the park was emblematic of a wider issue of council abrogating responsibility and leaving the community to do the heavy lifting in achieving change.

"Local council just say, 'You find the money, you find the grants,' to community groups... they push it back on to people to do it," Mr Baker said.

"They're stepping away."

Mrs Baker agreed.

"It's reliant on individuals like me to raise that and I think that this should be a council responsibility," she said.

"I'm actually happy to help the process and I've got a petition and I've been collecting signatures.

"But again, it's reliant on me going and walking around to people and saying, 'Hey, can you please sign my petition?'

Mrs Baker said she understood council had funding pressures, especially on their road network.

"Roads are really important, I get that, but it'll be roads to a ghost town because no one will want to live here if you can't take your kids out here and do anything," she said.

Council has been contacted for comment.