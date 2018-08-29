Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STICKY WICKET: Past Highs Combined Country needs players ahead of the new season. The side played division one last year.
STICKY WICKET: Past Highs Combined Country needs players ahead of the new season. The side played division one last year. Paul Donaldson BUN230917CRIC6
Sport

Lack of players threatens club's future

Shane Jones
by
29th Aug 2018 10:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: The future of Past Highs Combined Country in the top grade of Bundaberg cricket will be decided by the end of the week.

The club has committed to playing division one, to bring the competition to four sides for this season, but needs more numbers to get a strong squad.

Past Highs held a meeting last night to discuss whether to formally play in division one or potentially play in division three.

The club has until 6pm on Friday to tell the Bundaberg Cricket Association what it plans to do.

"I think we have about 17 players now at the moment,” club president Greg Brady said.

"These days you've got to have 15-17 players per side.

"But we've only got enough for one side and half want to play division one and half can't.”

The side needs players to make sure it can field a competitive team, rather than five or six a week.

Brady said the club's future was at stake if they can't find more players.

"We've got four or five blokes that want to play division one,” he said.

"If we don't field a division one, they'll go to other clubs.

"We probably won't survive another season if we don't get a few players back.”

Brady said any players who wanted a challenge, to play in a welcoming club environment and just be involved in the sport are welcome to give it a go.

The club is happy to welcome anyone.

Any players wanting to join the club can contact Brady on 0409529299 or John Lowe on 0400445271.

The season will start in less than two weeks on September 8. The draw for the competition is expected to be released early next week.

bundaberg cricket association cricket past highs combined country
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Pitt starts talks to bring down power prices

    premium_icon Pitt starts talks to bring down power prices

    Politics HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has already taken his concerns about power prices to new Energy Minister Angus Taylor.

    Recognised researcher named new CQUniversity vice chancellor

    premium_icon Recognised researcher named new CQUniversity vice chancellor

    Business Internationally-recognised researcher steps into leadership role

    REVEALED: Every Bundaberg school's NAPLAN results

    premium_icon REVEALED: Every Bundaberg school's NAPLAN results

    News Bundy students are lagging behind the rest of the state in literacy

    New face joins family brewing brand

    premium_icon New face joins family brewing brand

    Business New innovation boss wants drinkers to have a say

    Local Partners