Lack of players threatens club's future

STICKY WICKET: Past Highs Combined Country needs players ahead of the new season. The side played division one last year. Paul Donaldson BUN230917CRIC6

CRICKET: The future of Past Highs Combined Country in the top grade of Bundaberg cricket will be decided by the end of the week.

The club has committed to playing division one, to bring the competition to four sides for this season, but needs more numbers to get a strong squad.

Past Highs held a meeting last night to discuss whether to formally play in division one or potentially play in division three.

The club has until 6pm on Friday to tell the Bundaberg Cricket Association what it plans to do.

"I think we have about 17 players now at the moment,” club president Greg Brady said.

"These days you've got to have 15-17 players per side.

"But we've only got enough for one side and half want to play division one and half can't.”

The side needs players to make sure it can field a competitive team, rather than five or six a week.

Brady said the club's future was at stake if they can't find more players.

"We've got four or five blokes that want to play division one,” he said.

"If we don't field a division one, they'll go to other clubs.

"We probably won't survive another season if we don't get a few players back.”

Brady said any players who wanted a challenge, to play in a welcoming club environment and just be involved in the sport are welcome to give it a go.

The club is happy to welcome anyone.

Any players wanting to join the club can contact Brady on 0409529299 or John Lowe on 0400445271.

The season will start in less than two weeks on September 8. The draw for the competition is expected to be released early next week.