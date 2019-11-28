Lack of parking, space: Tourism boss airs Mon Repos concerns

BUNDABERG'S tourism boss has criticised the lack of parking spaces and cafe facilities at the new $22.5 million Mon Repos Turtle Centre.

In a submission to the inquiry into the Redevelopment of the Mon Repos Turtle Centre, Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid said requests for adequate kitchen space to be incorporated into the centre in planning stages was ignored.

"It is understood that the kitchen space on site is very small and there is no provision for a cold room or upright refrigeration at a size large enough to hold catering for what is needed for the space," Ms Reid said.

"Concerns and recommendations for the kitchen facility on site were shared at a round table with the architects and DES Project Manager … and it is highly disappointing that the food element was not taken into consideration …"

The inquiry is aimed at increasing transparency of governmental projects.

Ms Reid said Bundaberg Tourism was also hoping for the facility to take on environmentally friendly practices, but they were not undertaken as they had hoped.

"It is thought that to be a world's best practice facility, the development would meet or exceed the best practice guidelines …," Ms Reid said.

"It was widely and reasonably expected that the facility would meet the highest environmental standards, including the inclusion of water storage and solar power in line with world's best practice.

"This does not appear to have happened."

She also raised concerns about the lack of parking at the site.

This is an issue Mayor Jack Dempsey also raised in his submission to the inquiry.

A response provided by the Department of Environment and Science (DES) said the kitchen was of ample size for catering and environmental practices were already undertaken.

"Master Planning and later market sounding undertaken on behalf of DES informed the most desirable and functional provisions associated with the food preparation and service areas, including kitchen design, nominal sizes and base inclusions," the DES said.

"Rainwater harvesting has been incorporated into the works and will be used to supplement water needs of the new centre.

"DES is currently planning a major upgrade of its renewable power systems across the state, it is anticipated Mon Repos will be included in this process."

The centre officially opened earlier this month.