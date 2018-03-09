Lack of interest ends Women's Wide Bay League - for now

LOCAL ONLY: Female senior football will be split between Fraser Coast and Bundaberg.

LOCAL ONLY: Female senior football will be split between Fraser Coast and Bundaberg. Alistair Brightman

A LACK of interest has been blamed for the absence of a Women's Wide Bay League.

The competition, which included teams from Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Bundaberg, was dominated by the undefeated Bingera last season.

The Stripeys' incredible effort is the competition's last highlight for the near future as Football Queensland Wide Bay general manager Peter Guest revealed there was little interest this season.

Instead, as many as 23 women's teams will compete in separate Fraser Coast and Bundaberg leagues.

Fraser Coast League will be split into two divisions with about seven and six teams in each grade, while Bundaberg's will be split into two, five-team leagues.

As few as two teams formally expressed interest in the Wide Bay format.

FCL fixtures will will be played on Friday nights, after the 11-14 years female games.

Plans for the first junior female football competition in a decade were unveiled earlier this week.

Four teams - Bayside Strikers, Doon Villa, Sunbury Blues and United Warriors - are confirmed to have entered the junior competition.