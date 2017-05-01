Lack of clarity in free range rules

New free range information standard offers some benefits, but fails to provide clarity over free range production practices.

THE Government's new free range information standard offers some benefits, but fails to provide clarity over free range production practices and address consumer concerns.

That's the statement from the RSPCA, which has expressed its disappointment in the standard that was released last week.

RSPCA Senior Policy Officer and animal law specialist Jed Goodfellow said while the standard would require stocking densities to be disclosed on pack, which is a positive move, it fails to provide further guidance as to what free range actually means.

"The use of vague terms like 'meaningful and regular access' to an outdoor range is open to interpretation and may give rise to enforcement difficulties,” Dr Goodfellow said.

RSPCA Australia believes free range hens should be stocked at a maximum rate of 1,500 hens per hectare or up to 2,500 if a regular rotation system is in place.

The RSPCA described the information standard as a missed opportunity that will not achieve the very purpose it was set out to achieve - that is, to provide consumers with confidence in the free range label.