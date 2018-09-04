Menu
Gold Coast’s Lachie Weller wants brother Maverick to return to the Suns. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz.
AFL

Weller wants brother Mav to make Suns return

by Tom Boswell
4th Sep 2018 9:05 AM
LACHIE Weller made a return to the Gold Coast Suns last year and now he wants brother Maverick to do the same.

Maverick is off contract at St Kilda and yet to be given a new deal following the end of their season last week.

It's uncertain if the struggling Saints, who finished 16th on the ladder with four wins, will retain the 26-year-old forward and younger brother Lachie, 22, voiced his desire to see Maverick link up with the Suns who are in the market for mature-age players.

"I want that to happen," Weller said.

"I'm not sure where the club stands on it and I'll just let them do their job. It's the first week of the season and they are dealing with the list we have now and delistings and now we are starting to move into the other side of it.

Maverick Weller started his career at Gold Coast before joining St Kilda. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt.
"Maybe things will ramp up a bit later. I'd love to play with him but I'll leave it at that."

Maverick was taken as an inaugural Sun as a 17-year-old access selection in 2010 while Lachie spent time in the Suns academy before being drafted by Fremantle.

He went on to play 32 AFL games before being delisted at the end of 2013 and later voiced his discontent with the decision while taking aim at former coach Guy McKenna and the club's operations.

Gold Coast’s Lachie Weller wants brother Maverick to return to the Suns. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz.
Lachie stated upon his arrival to the Suns that the family's had moved on from the tense exit and he believes Maverick, who has played 121 AFL games, could add to the Suns list.

"He has those leadership qualities, is in his mid-20s and has experience," Weller said.

An emotional Weller declared his ambitions to follow in Jarrod Harbrow's footsteps and one day become a life member of the Suns after finishing third in Gold Coast's club champion votes.

Maverick Weller played 32 games for the Gold Coast Suns.
"Getting third is a reflection of individual performance but I'm a team man and I love playing for the Suns," Harbrow said.

"I do get emotional because I'm really passionate about the club and I really want to be part of its success and help turn the club around.

"I want to strive to be like Jarrod Harbrow and be a life member of this club. I want to stick around for a long time."

