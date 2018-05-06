LABOUR DAY: What's open in Bundaberg
NEED to duck into the shops or maybe you're hanging for a caffeine fix?
Today is the Labour Day Public Holiday, so we've put together this list of businesses that are open.
SUPERMARKETS
- IGA Woongarra St: 8am-6pm
- IGA Express North Bundaberg: 5am-7pm
- IGA Avoca: 6am-9pm
- IGA Childers: 6am-8pm
- Learmonths Foodworks: 6.30am-9pm
- Foodworks Fiveways: 8am-8pm
- Foodworks Fresh Fields: 7am-7pm
- Last Stop Convenience Store: 7am-1pm
- Hinkler Central: Closed
- Stockland Bundaberg: Closed
- Coles: Closed
- Woolworths: Closed
- Aldi: Closed
DOCTORS
- Bundaberg Hospital: Open 24 hours for emergencies. Phone 4150 2222.
- House Call Doctor: Open 24 hours on public holidays. Phone 13 55 66.
- Friendlies After Hours Medical Service: Closed
CHEMISTS
- Priceline: 8am-5pm
- Chemist Warehouse: 8am-8pm
SERVICE STATIONS
- Caltex Bourbong St: 24 hours
- Caltex Thabeban: 24 hours
- Caltex Bargara: 24 hours
- United Walker St: 24 hours
- BP Airport: 5am-10pm
- BP North: 5am-10pm
- BP Sims Rd: 5am-8pm
COFFEE
- The Journey, Bargara: 6am-2pm
- Zarraffa's Coffee: 5am-10pm
- Spring Eats and Treats, Bargara: 9am-6pm
- Alowishus Delicious: 8am-4pm
TRANSPORT
- Duffy's City Buses and Stewart and Sons: No services
VIDEO
- E-Time Bundaberg, Targo St: 2pm-6pm
* Please note: This list does not include all businesses that are open or closed in the region