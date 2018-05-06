Menu
PUBLIC HOLIDAY: We've put together a list of supermarkets, servos, chemists and coffee shops open today.
Business

LABOUR DAY: What's open in Bundaberg

6th May 2018 4:33 PM

NEED to duck into the shops or maybe you're hanging for a caffeine fix?

Today is the Labour Day Public Holiday, so we've put together this list of businesses that are open.

SUPERMARKETS

  • IGA Woongarra St: 8am-6pm
  • IGA Express North Bundaberg: 5am-7pm
  • IGA Avoca: 6am-9pm
  • IGA Childers: 6am-8pm
  • Learmonths Foodworks: 6.30am-9pm
  • Foodworks Fiveways: 8am-8pm
  • Foodworks Fresh Fields: 7am-7pm
  • Last Stop Convenience Store: 7am-1pm
  • Hinkler Central: Closed
  • Stockland Bundaberg: Closed
  • Coles: Closed
  • Woolworths: Closed
  • Aldi: Closed

DOCTORS

  • Bundaberg Hospital: Open 24 hours for emergencies. Phone 4150 2222.
  • House Call Doctor: Open 24 hours on public holidays. Phone 13 55 66.
  • Friendlies After Hours Medical Service: Closed

CHEMISTS

  • Priceline: 8am-5pm
  • Chemist Warehouse: 8am-8pm

SERVICE STATIONS

  • Caltex Bourbong St: 24 hours
  • Caltex Thabeban: 24 hours
  • Caltex Bargara: 24 hours
  • United Walker St: 24 hours
  • BP Airport: 5am-10pm
  • BP North: 5am-10pm
  • BP Sims Rd: 5am-8pm

COFFEE

  • The Journey, Bargara: 6am-2pm
  • Zarraffa's Coffee: 5am-10pm
  • Spring Eats and Treats, Bargara: 9am-6pm
  • Alowishus Delicious: 8am-4pm

TRANSPORT

  • Duffy's City Buses and Stewart and Sons: No services

VIDEO

  • E-Time Bundaberg, Targo St: 2pm-6pm

* Please note: This list does not include all businesses that are open or closed in the region

