LABOUR DAY: What's open in Bundaberg

PUBLIC HOLIDAY: We've put together a list of supermarkets, servos, chemists and coffee shops open today.

NEED to duck into the shops or maybe you're hanging for a caffeine fix?

Today is the Labour Day Public Holiday, so we've put together this list of businesses that are open.

SUPERMARKETS

IGA Woongarra St: 8am-6pm

IGA Express North Bundaberg: 5am-7pm

IGA Avoca: 6am-9pm

IGA Childers: 6am-8pm

Learmonths Foodworks: 6.30am-9pm

Foodworks Fiveways: 8am-8pm

Foodworks Fresh Fields: 7am-7pm

Last Stop Convenience Store: 7am-1pm

Hinkler Central: Closed

Stockland Bundaberg: Closed

Coles: Closed

Woolworths: Closed

Aldi: Closed

DOCTORS

Bundaberg Hospital: Open 24 hours for emergencies. Phone 4150 2222.

House Call Doctor: Open 24 hours on public holidays. Phone 13 55 66.

Friendlies After Hours Medical Service: Closed

CHEMISTS

Priceline: 8am-5pm

Chemist Warehouse: 8am-8pm

SERVICE STATIONS

Caltex Bourbong St: 24 hours

Caltex Thabeban: 24 hours

Caltex Bargara: 24 hours

United Walker St: 24 hours

BP Airport: 5am-10pm

BP North: 5am-10pm

BP Sims Rd: 5am-8pm

COFFEE

The Journey, Bargara: 6am-2pm

Zarraffa's Coffee: 5am-10pm

Spring Eats and Treats, Bargara: 9am-6pm

Alowishus Delicious: 8am-4pm

TRANSPORT

Duffy's City Buses and Stewart and Sons: No services

E-Time Bundaberg, Targo St: 2pm-6pm

* Please note: This list does not include all businesses that are open or closed in the region