Labor's retiree tax a 'cash grab' says Pitt

RETIREES and low income earners are set to be the hardest hit under Labor's retiree tax if voted in at the next election.

More than 5,500 retirees and low-income earners in Hinkler stand to lose thousands of dollars every year, and Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he had been contacted by concerned retirees who relied on tax refunds from share dividends to help pay the bills.

"Most people who would be affected are on modest incomes and many are worried about how they will pay their bills, like food, power, petrol and rates,” Mr Pitt said.

"These are people who have done the right thing, worked hard and planned for their retirement.

"On average individuals would lose $2,200 a year, but for many it will be much higher.”

According to ATO data, more than 900,000 Australians, 200,000 self-managed super funds and 2,000 super funds would be affected by the tax.

Currently, most retirees have paid tax on the shares that they own and they receive a refund on the tax the companies paid on their behalf.

"Labor's retiree tax will abolish tax refunds on dividends, which means shareholders would be paying tax twice,” Mr Pitt said.

"I don't know about you, but paying tax once is bad enough.

"This blatant cash-grab by Labor undermines the values of working hard and saving for your retirement, ripping over $45billion out of retirement savings.”

Hinkler Labor candidate Richard Pascoe said he thought it was "a bit rich” of Mr Pitt to claim to be on the side of older Australians.

"This is the same man who voted to cut the pension, and who for four years tried to raise the pension age to 70,” Mr Pascoe said.

"Make no mistake, this is an unfair loophole that overwhelming benefits the wealthy.

"Most people in Bundaberg have never heard of franking credits or know how to access them. This Government is borrowing $100million a week to give cash refunds to people that do not pay income tax.

"I'd rather that money go to properly funding our schools and hospitals in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, unlike the current Member for Hinkler who wants bigger tax loopholes for wealthy people living in Sydney and Melbourne.”