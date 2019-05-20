Labor's Hinkler result arguably worst in seat's history

LABOR'S result in Hinkler may well be considered the worst defeat in the electorate's history.

At midday yesterday, LNP member Keith Pitt had 64.23 per cent of the two-party vote, while Labor's Richard Pascoe was at 35.77 per cent.

In every polling booth in the electorate Mr Pascoe had less than half the vote, and the overall swing against him was almost six per cent.

Mr Pitt dominated the most at the Alloway booth, where Mr Pascoe had 22 per cent of the two-party vote.

Mr Pascoe said he wanted to continue being a part of the Labor party but was uncertain who would lead it following Bill Shorten's announcement he would step down.

"I want to thank everyone in Hinkler for their support over the last 12 months. It has been such an honour to be the candidate for this area that means so much to me.

"We have a strong group of people with a lot of talent who may put their hand up to lead us following this election," Mr Pascoe said.

"There will be a process and I look forward to being a part of the Labor party going forward."

Yesterday at about 11am, Mr Pascoe acknowledged his defeat by thanking his family and volunteers, and by congratulating Mr Pitt.

"My wife (Theresa) and I are a team and without her I know I wouldn't be the man I am today," Mr Pascoe said.

"To my supporters and volunteers, thank you for the countless hours you gave to support a cause you believe in so strongly."

It could be considered the worst defeat for Labor in Hinkler since 1984, but only by considering the two-party vote.

In 1996 ALP's Brian Courtice lost in a 10.39 per cent swing against the Nationals' Paul Neville, having 39.64 per cent of the two-party vote.

More recently in 2010, ALP's Belinda McNevan lost to Federal MP Paul Neville with 39.61 per cent of the vote, but the swing against Ms McNevan had been 8.9 per cent.

The swing against Labor was the fallout from Labor Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's successful 'Kevin 07' campaign, with LNP clawing hold of the seat by 51.52 per cent.