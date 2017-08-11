Labor's Buy Qld plan is a job killer, says Pitt

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says Labor's Buy Qld plan is dangerous for jobs.

MEMBER For Hinkler Keith Pitt has called the Labor State Government's Buy Queensland Policy a threat to Australian exports and Bundaberg jobs.

The response comes after State Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson challenged Mr Pitt to cross the floor of parliament in Canberra to support Bundaberg businesses or not come home.

She claimed Mr Pitt and the LNP Federal government were cynically stirring up opposition to the Buy Queensland policy.

But Mr Pitt said the move could actually hurt Bundaberg jobs that rely on export markets, not help it.

"The Member for Bundaberg and the Palaszczuk Labor Government are spending too much time with the fairies at the bottom of the garden," Mr Pitt said.

"We are an exporting nation.

"We are an exporting state.

"And thousands of jobs in this electorate depend on international trade.

"To state publicly that a Queensland Labor Government won't comply with this nation's trade agreements is foolish in the extreme.

"Whether you are a locomotive driver in the sugar industry or working on the bottling line of some our most famous export products, a local farmer or lecturer at our world leading universities, your job depends on Australia's export sales to other nations.

"If you work in construction or at the local takeaway shop, you need locals to be employed to purchase your goods and services.

"In 2016 Queensland exported $71 billion worth of goods and services.

"The Queensland Labor Government is putting these exports and the one-in-five Queensland jobs supported by exports at risk.

"Regardless of an imminent state election it is foolhardy and reckless to risk our hard-won trade solely for some perceived political gain."

Mr Pitt called on the Queensland premier and the Member for Bundaberg to withdraw from "this act foolishness".

"The national interest and Queensland's reputation are on the line," Mr Pitt said.

"Why should other nations meet their contractual obligations if Queensland Labor Government refuses to do their part?"

Economists have also weighed in on the policy saying it puts the state at risk of being a national laughing stock and could be used to appease unions.