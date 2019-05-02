Labor: Why Bundy workers are better off with us

REPORTS today that Hinkler is among the electorates to benefit least from the Morrison Government's tax breaks confirm changes need to be made, Labor's candidate Richard Pascoe says.

Mr Pascoe said this election was a choice between Labor's plan for better tax cuts for 3.6 million working Australians, or bigger tax loopholes for the top end of town under the Liberals.

Earlier today the NewsMail reported the findings of Canberra based research group The Australia Institute which found Hinkler was fifth on its list of the 10 federal electorates to benefit the least from the tax break, while the three electorates to benefit the most from the tax breaks were Sydney, North Sydney, and Wentworth.

"The current member said the Morrison Government's tax cuts for the top end of town will be a relief for people. This just shows he is entirely out of touch with the pressures being felt in his community,” Mr Pascoe said.

"The current member's plans and priorities are just plain wrong. His view of the world is that workers should be greatful to get a tax cut of $11 a week, but at the same time an investment banker should get more than $11,000 a year in tax cuts.

"Labor knows that while the cost of living has been increasing year on year, wages have remained stagnant.”

He said Labor had a plan to get the economy moving again.

"A retail worker on $35,000 a year would get a tax cut of $255 a year under the Liberals, compared to $350 in Labor's plan,” Mr Pascoe said.

"A part-time nurse on $40,000 a year would get a tax cut of $480 a year under the Liberals, compared to $549 in Labor's plan.

"In 2019 it should be unacceptable to all Australians that an adult can work full-time and still live in poverty.

"If elected, Labor will replace the national minimum wage with a living wage.”

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the region would feel the pain under Labor.

"(ALP leader) Bill Shorten plans to tax Australians an additional $387 billion in new taxes affecting retirees, housing, incomes, investments, family business and electricity prices,” Mr Pitt said.

"He'll drive down the value of your home and your car; around 5500 retirees will be affected by the retiree tax in Hinkler and he can't even say how much his emissions reductions target will cost.

"The Coalition Government is more than doubling the low and middle income tax offset from 2018-19, with a single income family, this means up to $1,080 in their pocket per year. And for families on a dual income, up to $2,160.

"More than 10 million taxpayers will benefit and this relief will flow quickly and be available to Australians after tax returns for the 2018-19 year are submitted.”