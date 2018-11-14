Labor vow 'ironclad'

FORMER Labor leader Luke Foley flew up to the Tweed in June to announce Kings Forest as an alternative site for the new hosital.

STATE Labor says its commitment to build the new Tweed Valley Hospital at Kings Forest remains "set in stone" after new opposition leader Michael Daley was elected on Saturday.

The recommitment comes after former opposition leader Luke Foley resigned last week following allegations he touched a journalist inappropriately at a Christmas party two years ago.

Mr Foley flew up to the Tweed last Monday to announce $40 million for a new high school in Pottsville, but his resignation left both the Kings Forest hospital site and Pottsville school commitments up in the air.

But State Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot told the Tweed Daily News that newly elected leader Mr Daley would continue to make schools and hospitals the priority and stop the overdevelopment of coastal villages.

He said NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord had also reiterated Labor's commitment to a high school in Pottsville and the pledge to build the Tweed Valley Hospital at Kings Forest was "ironclad".

"Labor's Tweed commitments are set in stone and we will build a new $534 million Hospital at Kings Forest and in doing so save Cudgen farmland and Kingscliff from Gold Coast- style overdevelopment, build a new $40 million high school at Pottsville in the first term of a Daley Labor Government, and restore frontline services including our police numbers cut under Geoff Provest and his Sydney Liberal Government," Mr Elliot said.

"Tweed like the rest of regional NSW are being sorely treated by this Sydney-centric Liberal government that has made it harder for locals to make ends meet over the past eight years.

"With Michael Daley in charge, Labor will continue to roll out our positive policies that stand in stark contrast to the cut, sell, sack agenda of the Liberals and Nationals."

Mr Elliot said Mr Daley would continue Labor's existing policies with a four-pillar commitment to ensure Tweed locals got their fair share of world- class health and education.