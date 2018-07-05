Labor visits port in effort to create Bundy jobs

REGIONAL IMPORTANCE: Opposition finance spokesman Jim Chalmers MP, Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen MP, Labor candidate for Flynn Zac Beers and Senator for Queensland Anthony Chisholm at the Port of Bundaberg on Wednesday.

LABOR heavyweights visited the Bundaberg Port yesterday and came out swinging against the likes of Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen, Opposition finance spokesman Jim Chalmers, Senator Anthony Chisholm and Flynn candidate Zac Beers, outlined the differences between Labor and the Coalition, nationally and locally.

"We've just had a terrific briefing on the plans for the port of Bundaberg, plans for expansion, plans to create jobs, it's very important that the Federal Government is interested in how regional Queensland operates,” Mr Bowen said.

"Just on the weekend 10,000 workers in Bundaberg received a penalty rates cut and that's exactly the opposite of what these people need.

"A penalty rates cut means they have less money to spend, it means there's less money in their pocket to drive the economy.”

Opposition finance spokesman Jim Chalmers said they had a different set of priorities.

"You can't grow national economies without growing local economies like this one,” Mr Chalmers said.

"What we need is investment here, investment in TAFE, investment in services, in infrastructure, and we need to make sure we target our company tax cuts so that areas like the Wide Bay and Bundy benefit the most.

"In this area we've seen $3m cut from the hospital and $7m cut from the Wide Bay health service.

"We've got a different set of priorities, we will be here frequently from now until the election talking to local people about our different priorities and how we will grow this local economy as a key part of growing the national economy in an inclusive and sustainable way.”

Mr Pitt said the Labor team came with no policy, no proposals and no announcements.

"The Fair Work Commission sets pay and conditions for Australian workers paid under modern awards - not the government.

"Changes to penalty rates mean small businesses will be able to compete on a level playing field with the big businesses Bill Shorten and other union leaders did special deals with to sign away workers' penalty rates.”