Labor to take tree-clearing laws to next election

Labor says it's concerned with rate of tree clearing. Contributed

THE rate of tree clearing in Queensland has skyrocketed and Member Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson says it's driving native wildlife to extinction and risking jobs reliant on the Great Barrier Reef.

Ms Donaldson said the annual deforestation report showed the rate of tree-clearing in the Great Barrier Reef catchments had soared by almost 50% since 2012-2013.

Ms Donaldson said Labor promised at the 2015 state election to reinstate the vegetation management legislation that existed before the Newman Government but the LNP blocked its legislation.

"Excessive land clearing in Queensland is at rate of 1000 football fields every day,” she said.

Ms Donaldson said Labor would take new tree-clearing laws to the next election.

But Opposition natural resources spokesman Andrew Cripps accused Labor of trying to trash the reputations of farmers and landholders.

Mr Cripps said the 2015-16 SLATS report did contain data that provided clear context to the extent of vegetation management activities but these were "conveniently ignored” by Labor.

"About 50% of Queensland is covered by woody vegetation, so the vegetation management activities in this SLATS report represent just 0.23% of the state - less than half of 1%,” he said.