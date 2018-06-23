Labor tight-lipped on potential Hinkler candiate

A FEDERAL election is in the air for next year, but so far the front is quiet with Labor keeping tight-lipped on a potential challenger to MP Keith Pitt.

With the last federal election being held on July 2, 2016, Labor had already announced Hervey Bay man Tony Gubbins as a candidate on May 28 the year before.

However, Mr Gubbins withdrew from the race in November 2015, citing health issues.

His departure left space for candidate Tim Lawson to put his hand up.

But the wide berth given in announcing Labor's candidates in that election is not necessarily indicative of how long residents can expect to wait to find out who is vying for the federal spot in parliament.

In the 2013 Federal Election, Labor announced Leanne Donaldson as a candidate in April, 2013, just months before the September 14 election.

Ms Donaldson lost that election to Mr Pitt with 41 per cent of the vote to Mr Pitt's 51 per cent.

She went on to serve as the state member for Bundaberg from 2015 to 2017.

In 2016, Mr Lawson took 41.6 per cent of the pre-preference count, compared to Mr Pitt's 58.4 per cent in 2016.

Mr Lawson vowed to return for the seat of Hinkler and recently told the NewsMail he would vie for pre-selection.

However, Labor has made no announcements so far.

Repeated calls from the NewsMail to Labor's state office failed to return a verdict.

With no word on whether a candidate has been pre-selected or not, residents will be waiting to see who joins the race.

A spokesman for Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party confirmed they had no candidate yet, but said if one did arise, the media would know.

One Nation's Damien Huxham took 19.2 per cent in first preferences in 2016, while Greens candidate Tim Roberts walked away with just 3.9 per cent of the vote.

An independent poll conducted on the NewsMail's behalf by ReachTel found that Mr Pitt is likely to retain his seat in 2019.