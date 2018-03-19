ANOTHER ROUND: Labor taps Beers to step up

LET'S GO: Zac Beers says the federal election can't come soon enough.

UNION representative Zac Beers has been confirmed as the Labor Party candidate for Flynn in the next federal election.

Mr Beers ran for the seat in the last federal election in 2016, but narrowly lost to Nationals incumbent Ken O'Dowd.

"It's good to have the process concluded and it's good to have the support of the party," he said

"I'm keen to hit the road running and get straight into the campaign."

Mr Beers said his campaign in the last election taught him how "critical" time management was.

"In an electorate the size of Flynn, it's impossible to be everywhere," he said.

"I'm looking to get out on the ground much earlier (than last time)."

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten will hold a Q&A session with Zac Beers tomorrow night in Gladstone (file photo) Rebekah Yelland

Mr Beers was born in Hervey Bay and moved to the Boyne-Tannum area when he was eight years old. He has lived in the region since then.

The former QAL industrial painter and scaffolder said his decision to become involved in politics was triggered by the situation he witnessed in Gladstone at the end of the recent construction boom

"Looking at the horizon I didn't see anything in the future," he said.

"We hit the edge of the precipice and (there was) nothing next, that worried me."

Mr Beers said if elected, he would look to attract more industry to the region, notably hydrogen.

"I think hydrogen as an industry that just makes sense," he said.

"There's some opportunities there in terms of international markets, with a few more advances in technology ..."

He said if elected he would also focus on the agricultural sector.

"Central Queensland could be the food bowl to the world," he said.

"The industry that will still be here in 100 years is agriculture, it's only going to increase.

So who will Mr Beers look to for political inspiration?

Beers said the politician he most admired was former prime minister Bob Hawke.

Mr Beers, at age 27, would have been born about the same time Hawke's reign ended.

"Bob Hawke strikes me as a leader that came on and took on big challenges, irrespective of whether it was popular at the time," MrBeers said.

If elected Mr Beers will get the chance to find out if he can do the same.

Zac Beers will host a Q&A session with Labor leader Bill Shorten tomorrow night at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Time: 5.30pm for a 6pm start. RSVP essential: queenslandlabor.org/bill -shorten-gladstone-town -hall/.

All Gladstone residents are invited.