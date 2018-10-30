Labor speaks on aged care

LABOR candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe will today talk in Bundaberg about the waitlist of home care packages in the region.

Mr Pascoe will meet with Labor's Shadow Minister for Ageing Julie Collins and Senator Anthony Chisholm to call on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to reduce the amount of time elderly Australians wait for their home care package to be approved.

Mr Pascoe said many older Australians remained on waiting lists for years.

"As the list grows longer and longer, fresh stories emerge daily of older Australians in Bundaberg that are waiting years for home care,” Mr Pascoe said.

"The growing waiting list will mean constituents in the electorate of Hinkler will have to wait longer for care - this is not good enough.”

