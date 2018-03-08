Labor senator asks: What's Bundy's beef

LABOR is doing its homework on Bundaberg ahead of the next federal election as Queensland Senator Anthony Chisholm delves into what issues are plaguing the region.

It came as no surprise to the senator that aged care, NBN, tourism, jobs and the Cashless Debit Card are all issues dominating the community.

After visiting Gladstone, Mackay and Hervey Bay in the past few days, Senator Chisholm arrived in Bundaberg yesterday to meet with community stakeholders including Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Senator Chisholm said his mission was to find out what the issues were so Labor could formulate policies for the next election.

"We want Bundaberg people to have confidence in what a Federal Labor Bill Shorten government would offer,” he said.

Senator Chisholm said Queensland was a divided state.

"From the Sunshine Coast to the Gold Coast people are doing quite well,” he said.

"There is no doubt in regional Queensland areas such as Bundaberg there are significant challenges.”

Senator Chisholm said in order to tackle youth unemployment Labor was interested in strengthening the relationships between high schools, Tafes and universities.

"We don't want to see kids moving away from Bundaberg,” he said.

He reiterated Labor's position on the controversial Cashless Debit Card.

"We are not opposed to the card,” he said.

"We will only support it when the community supports it.”

Senator Chisholm indicated he will urge Opposition tourism spokesman Anthony Albanese and aged care spokeswoman Julie Collins to visit Bundaberg to discuss matters relevant to their respective portfolios before the next election.