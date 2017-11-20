Labor promises to build men a new shed

NEW HOME: Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson with members of the Bundaberg Central Men's Shed.

IT HAS been almost three years, but Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson can finally offer to repay the kindness she was shown by a local group after she was elected in 2015.

Today Ms Donaldson promised the Bundaberg Central Men's Shed a new shed at a new location if her government is re-elected.

"The Bundaberg Central Men's Shed was one of the first community groups to contact me after my election in 2015 and it is great to be able to today announce a $200,000 investment for their relocation,” she said.

"When the group first set up digs on Enterprise St they were only given a three-year lease by the previous government, so as the term of the lease was coming to its expiration they had to find a new site.

"Recently the Men's Shed found new land with council on Osborne St but were seeking funding to construct their new home.

"The group does great work in our community as well as providing a place for men to come together, share their stories, provide support, as well as keeping their hands busy with wood work, metal work and dabbling in some basic computer skills.”

Ms Donaldson said she had been a regular visitor to the shed and the group was excited about making a start on their new home.