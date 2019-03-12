Labor promises funding to rebuild lifesaving clubhouse

NEW FUNDING: Federal Labor has announced it will give $900,000 to the More Park SLSC to rebuild their clubhouse should they be elected at this year's election.

Scottie Simmonds BUN120113HGH2

FEDERAL Labor has announced it will provide $900,000 towards rebuilding the Moore Park Surf Life Saving Clubhouse should it be elected at this year's election.

The core facilities of the clubhouse were damaged during Cyclone Oswald in 2013 to the extent that the only option was to demolish existing buildings and rebuild in a safer location.

Moore Park SLSC is the only surf lifesaving provider position between the Burnett River in the south and Agnes Water in the North.

The club has been providing a service for more than 60 years, and has saved the lives of 13 people during rescues in the past five years.

On top of this, volunteers will regularly log more than 2000 patrol hours during the warmer months, making hundreds of preventative actions and dozens of first aid injury treatments.

The funding will allow the club to progress the recovery phase which includes:

Building of clubhouse facilities - single-storey structure to include a first aid room; training/meeting room; toilets, showers and change rooms; patrol members room; and canteen required to operate the club's community service; and

Building fit out and operating equipment.

Labor's Flynn candidate Zac Beers said he would passionately advocate for the project, which would include fundraising by the club.

"It's impossible to understate how important this club is to the local community and I'm proud to have done my bit to support their good work,” Mr Beers said.

"These volunteers give their time and energy every weekend to keep the community safe - the least we can do in response is make sure they've got access to a safe, fit for purpose surf club.

"It's simply not good enough that the community have had to put up with sub-standard facilities for the past five years.”