Labor promises $100k for lighting at Salter Oval

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, Labor candidate for Bundaberg Tom Smith and Queensland Agriculture Minister Mark Furner at Salter Oval.

THE Labor State Government has pledged $100,000 to improve lighting at Salter Oval if re-elected on October 31.

Labor candidate for Bundaberg Tom Smith said the commitment would enable the

venue to host larger sporting events.

“In 2016, the Cowboys took on the Broncos in front of an 8000-strong capacity crowd

at Salter Oval,” Mr Smith said.

“An event of that magnitude brings with it a significant return to our local economy.

“I don’t see any reason, COVID restrictions permitting, why we shouldn’t be

welcoming the likes of the NRL back to Bundaberg again in the future.”

Mr Smith said the money would be available for the project if the party was re-elected in the state.

“That’s why Labor has put $100,000 on the table to get these important upgrades at

Salter Oval done,” he said.

“With a clear economic recovery plan, each one of our commitments are fully funded

and ready to go.”

Mr Smith said Bundaberg Regional Council has matched Labor’s commitment,

taking the total investment to $200,000.

“When different levels of government work together, it’s the community that wins,” he said.

“I thank Mayor Dempsey for his shared vision and commitment to Salter Oval.”