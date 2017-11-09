Labor promise to help storm-proof old homes

OLDER homes in Bundaberg could be better protected against storms and cyclones under a new Labor policy.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said a re-elected Palaszczuk Government would implement a $20 million Household Resilience Program to give money to contractors to storm-proof homes that were built before the 1980s.

"The program will be developed for launch in early-2018,” she said.

"It will fund 75 per cent - or up to $11,250 - of work undertaken by experienced and qualified tradespeople that is aimed at improving the resilience of older homes.

Ms Donaldson said the initial target of the new program would be low-income homeowners in older dwellings and details of means-testing and availability would be released when the program was launched.