LABOR'S reversal of an old Ergon Energy policy comes far too late, says Burnett MP Stephen Bennett.

On Tuesday, the State Government announced it would remove a restriction on regional electricity customers going back to Ergon.

But Mr Bennett said the Queensland Productivity Commission recommended Labor remove the non-reversion policy mid last year.

"Labor's promise to remove restrictions on switching energy retailers is too little, too late.”