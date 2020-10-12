Labor pledges $30 million boost for surf lifesaving

THE State Government has pledged $30 million in funding for lifesaving if re-elected.

The proposed funding for Surf Life Saving Queensland will be a significant increase as Queensland’s tourism sector continues to reopen.

Minister for Sport Mick de Brenni said the funding would be distributed over four years under a re-elected Labor Government.

“This investment means everyone, from nippers to ironmen, from day trippers to tourists can enjoy one of our state’s best assets,” Mr de Brenni said.

“Queensland’s surf lifesaving clubs are a breeding ground for some of our nation’s top athletes including swimmers, surfers, rowers and runners and we know just how central they are to building strong connected communities as well.

“Our government has listened to our surf clubs, who’ve told us that their fundraising efforts have been hit hard this year because of COVID-19.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the red and yellow flags have kept beaches safe around the state during the pandemic, allowing Queenslanders to enjoy local holidays and outings.

“I have no doubt we’ll see even more and more people flocking to Queensland’s beaches over the coming months and years as our Economic Recovery Plan continues to take effect,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Every Queenslander is so proud and grateful for the work of our 30,000 volunteer Surf Life Savers who help keep our beaches safe.

“Last year almost four thousand lives were saved by our Surf Life Savers, and you can’t put a price on that.”