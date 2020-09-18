Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Oasis contract
Oasis contract
Politics

Labor picks minister’s replacement in marginal seat

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
18th Sep 2020 6:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Townsville councillor Les Walker has won Labor preselection in the ultra-marginal seat of Mundingburra.

Cr Walker, who hails from the party's Right Faction, went up against Simon Mitchell from the Left.It is understood there was overwhelming support for Cr Walker on the ground.

letterspromo

It comes after government minister Coralee O'Rourke, who has held the Townsville seat since 2015, announced she was quitting politics.

She has since revealed she wants to concentrate on her health.

The preselection was held via an online ballot which closed this afternoon.

More to come

 

Les Walker
Les Walker

 

Coralee O’Rourke
Coralee O’Rourke

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Labor picks minister's replacement in marginal seat

politics queensland election queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WORK BEGINS: 18 roads to be upgraded by December

        Premium Content WORK BEGINS: 18 roads to be upgraded by December

        News FULL LIST: Is your road among them? The program aims to “end the days of dust and potholes for so many residents”

        TORTURE: Man with serious DV offences mentioned in court

        Premium Content TORTURE: Man with serious DV offences mentioned in court

        News The man is facing more than 30 serious domestic violence offences.

        New limited release Bundaberg gin set for weekend launch

        Premium Content New limited release Bundaberg gin set for weekend launch

        News Bundy is fast becoming the tipple capital and this weekend there will be one more...

        NEW CANDIDATE: Health, hemp at front of campaign for Bundy

        Premium Content NEW CANDIDATE: Health, hemp at front of campaign for Bundy

        News “The major parties keep having their typical bickering... and nothing ever really...