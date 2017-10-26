Labor pair jets into Bundy - but won't reveal the cost

ENERGY Minister Mark Bailey and Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson left Parliament yesterday for a jaunt to Bundaberg on the taxpayer dime.

But they won't reveal how much the brief trip aboard the government jet cost Queenslanders.

The pair flew from Brisbane ahead of a 2pm parliamentary sitting to announce energy savings for regional customers.

Ms Donaldson - who quit cabinet last year over unpaid rates and car rego - faces a tight contest to retain Bundaberg in the upcoming election.

Mr Bailey's office yesterday wouldn't say when the pair flew, if cheaper commercial flights were available or what the cost to taxpayers was. The cost of the government's two aircraft are not publicly reported on.

The pair spruiked the government's newly announced energy plan, which will $125 from 35,000 household bills in Bundaberg and $120 from small business bills if they opt to pay Ergon bills through a direct debit rewards program.

"These regional measures may be of less interest to metropolitan media than regional media,” Mr Bailey said.

"So in a parliamentary week when sitting hours can be uncertain and available time limited, the best way to inform regional Queenslanders and businesses about the new regional savings they can save on electricity costs is to deliver that message in regional Queensland and answer regional media questions face-to-face.”

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk insisted there was nothing unusual about Mr Bailey visiting a regional marginal electorate on a Parliamentary sitting day.

"He is out there talking about the benefits to producers and heavy industry about the savings that they can make with electricity. He is out there speaking to people in Bundaberg,” she said.

"As I said we are a government for all of Queensland and just because parliament's sitting in the afternoon doesn't mean that my ministers and members of parliament can't get out and do other jobs during the day.”

Deputy Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said Labor was using taxpayer money to campaign.

JESSICA MARSZALEK