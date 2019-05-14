Labor pains over future of Hinkler's Regional Deal

DEAL OR NO DEAL: Flynn candidate Zac Beers, Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and Hinkler candidate Richard Pascoe outside Bundaberg Hospital.

FEDERAL Labor says it will do a thorough review of the Hinkler Regional Deal, and has backed away from projects Federal MP Keith Pitt has committed to if Bill Shorten was to lead the country.

Hinkler's Labor candidate Richard Pascoe said the current boundary for the scheme, worth more than $150m to the electorate, has been selected "arbitrarily”.

He said that areas north of Bundaberg, such as in the electorate of Flynn, would receive no funding under the scheme.

"I want to get a better deal than what's currently there,” Mr Pascoe said.

"Anything will be done with consultation with local and state and it won't be an arbitrary decision of one person.”

He said he wanted to see more detail on all projects committed to including the upgrades of Quay St.

An Australian Labor Party spokeswoman said: "Labor is committed to genuinely working with the local government and state government to bring about the best result for people living in Bundaberg and its surrounding region.

"This stands in contrast to the LNP government, which has rushed this deal and put no thought into it for their own political gain.”

The scheme requires support from three levels of government.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten showed support for the scheme when he visited Bundaberg in January, saying that Labor would honour "any of the city or regional deals the government has entered into.”

The News Mail reached out to Labor representatives clarifying the party's position about the funding, following a string of election campaign announcements from Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, who championed the deal as one of his signature policies.

Mr Pitt noted the Opposition Leader's past support for the scheme when announcing another $5 million towards the construction of an agricultural technology facility last Friday.

"But when he (Bill Shorten) announced Labor's infrastructure plans for Queensland recently, not one of the regional deal road projects were listed,” Mr Pitt said.

"It'd be great to see the Queensland State Labor Government welcome funding for important projects, which have been talked about for a long time, instead of using it for cheap political point scoring."

Mr Pitt said the Regional Deal was part of the 2019-20 federal budget but that the projects listed will have to go through a typical process, where the projects will need to demonstrate value for money and meet milestones throughout the project.

In late March, the State Government removed its endorsement of the scheme, therefore bringing into doubt the future of the reserved funding under a Labor led federal government.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad said at the time that the scheme needed to incorporate the entire Wide Bay-Burnett area, and not just Hinkler.

"The Hinkler Regional Deal the Commonwealth is proposing isn't about delivering for the region, it's about protecting Keith Pitt at the federal election,” she said at the time.

"Every other city deal has been based on local council areas, but the Hinkler regional deal is based on the boundaries of Keith Pitt's electorate.”

HINKLER REGIONAL DEAL PROMISES

$40 million for the redevelopment of the Hervey Bay CBD

$32 million Quay Street bypass to remove heavy vehicles and commuter traffic from the CBD

$24 million to flood-proof Torbanlea-Pialba Rd

$15 million for the Royal Flying Doctor Service Aeromedical Training Centre

$10 million for a multi-use conveyer at the Port of Bundaberg

$10 million safety upgrade for the Buxton Road intersection on the Bruce Highway

$9.2 million redevelopment of Hervey Bay Airport

$8 million for an upgrade of Bargara Rd/Princess St

$7.7 million to extend Urraween Rd through to Boundary Road in Hervey Bay

$7 million for a palliative care facility at Hervey Bay

$4 million for overtaking lanes on the Isis Highway between Bundaberg and Childers

$750,000 pre-feasibility study for Port of Bundaberg outer harbour

$5 million for agricultural precinct for CQUniversity