Labor MP's defence claim fires up Pitt

FEDERAL Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has hit out claims he's not behind the push to secure the Land 400 Phase 2 contract for Queensland.

Military manufacturer Rheinmetall Defence Australia is one of two companies bidding for a $5 billion Australian Government Defence contract to build and supply specialised armoured vehicles.

Rheinmetall has committed to establishing its $80 million manufacturing centre in Queensland, a project Mr Pitt had been behind from the start.

A Facebook comment by Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders has Mr Pitt upset.

"The Member for Maryborough is seriously out of touch with this region," Mr Pitt said.

"On Facebook he's called for myself and the Member for Wide Bay to get behind the Land 400 Phase 2 contract.

"The Member for Maryborough must have missed the story in the Courier Mail or the article in the Bundaberg NewsMail which stated my support, or the fact that Queensland federal members have supplied letters of support for this project.

"Of course as the federal member I support jobs into this region. I have been fighting for this project for some time, alongside my Queensland colleagues."

Mr Pitt then turned his attention to the Queensland Government

"Can the Queensland State Labor Government explain where the facility is expected to be located?" Mr Pitt said.

"The premier said South East Queensland, a report in the Queensland Times said Ipswich and the Member for Bundaberg spoke on a local radio station as though it was going to be in Maryborough.

"The tender process is yet to be completed, the Member for Bundaberg is in conflict with the premier and appears to be misleading the people of Bundaberg and Maryborough."

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldon said Mr Pitt's claim was a "feeble attempt" to steal the attention of the announcements made by her government this week.

.

"This cynical swipe comes from a politician who hasn't delivered a single significant project for Bundaberg and Wide Bay," she said.

"The only jobs Keith Pitt wants to bring to Bundaberg are $4 per hour shonky PaTH program frauds."