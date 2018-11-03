Labor listens to $10K build a better Bundy initiative

IDEA WELCOMED: JRZ Homes Bundaberg director Jesse Zielke says a proposed scheme to offer anyone in Bundaberg $10,000 to build a new home would generate jobs.

IDEA WELCOMED: JRZ Homes Bundaberg director Jesse Zielke says a proposed scheme to offer anyone in Bundaberg $10,000 to build a new home would generate jobs. Mike Knott BUN130418ZIELKE4

"WE NEED all three levels of government to be working together.”

Labor's candidate for Hinkler Richard Pascoe said deferring issues facing the Hinkler electorate to local and state government wasn't going to lead to solutions.

His comments came after sitting Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said "housing is predominantly a State and Local Government issue” when asked about the Housing Industry Association's proposal to the Federal Government to address declining building approvals for Bundaberg.

Yesterday the NewsMail exclusively revealed details of HIA's plan, which would see the Federal Government put up $6 million for two years to make $10,000 available to anyone who built a new home in Bundaberg

HIA Wide Bay branch manager Stuart Collins said Bundaberg's steadily declining numbers put it at odds with neighbouring regions, making a good case for it to be considered for a unique scheme.

Yesterday Mr Pascoe said while he hadn't seen HIA's proposal, it was clear something had to be done to drive industry, infrastructure and especially jobs.

"I'm keen to have a look at the finer details and to talk about and look at all the different ways and ideas we can stimulate growth,” he said.

"We really need all three levels of government to be working to turn things around and change things for Hinkler.”

JRZ Homes Bundaberg director Jesse Zielke said he had no doubt a scheme like this would create jobs and it was disappointing to see Mr Pitt deferring the problem to other levels of government.

"It doesn't matter that it's housing, it matters that it's jobs, that's what we need and he has to look at every initiative,” he said.

"There's a lot of positive news ... but it's not actually happening on the ground, it's all pipeline stuff.

"We need action now.”

Mr Zielke said while personally his business wasn't struggling, he had to work incredibly hard to maintain that position, and some relief would enable him, and others, to put apprentices on.

"I started six years ago and the approvals numbers have only gone down,” he said.

"You have to work really hard, every job is like a job interview for us.

"The pool of builders isn't getting any smaller but the approval numbers are.

"There's a lot of people that sit on the fence about buying verse building and this could definitely get those people over the line.”