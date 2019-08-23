Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tasmanian Labor leader Rebecca White addresses the media during a press conference on Parliament Lawns. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Tasmanian Labor leader Rebecca White addresses the media during a press conference on Parliament Lawns. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Politics

Labor leader gets a call from Ogilvie

by JAMES KITTO
23rd Aug 2019 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LABOR leader Rebecca White has received the call she has been waiting for.

A spokesman for Ms White on Friday told the Mercury Madeleine Ogilvie reached out to the Labor leader on Thursday night to discuss her potential nomination for the vacant seat left by the resignation of shadow treasurer Scott Bacon..

"The pair engaged in a friendly chat and Ms Ogilvie informed Labor that she would come to a decision in the coming days as to whether she will nominate," the spokesman said.

Ms Ogilvie and former radio announcer Tim Cox are considered favourites to fill the void left by Mr Bacon, having both unsuccessfully run as Labor candidates in the 2018 state election.

Ms Ogilvie said in a Facebook post on Thursday any decision to contest the recount would be made after consultation with family.

"Regarding me, it's a big decision. I'm going to just take little time to consider, and discuss with my family, so I'll get back to you hopefully in a few days," the post read.

Ms Ogilvie couldn't be reached for comment on Friday.

 

Hi friends it’s been an interesting day. I’d just like to say deep respect and kudos to Scott Bacon - a great member and...

Posted by Madeleine Ogilvie on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

More Stories

labor party ogilive state leadership tasmania

Top Stories

    Letter writer defends Labor on Hinkler deal

    premium_icon Letter writer defends Labor on Hinkler deal

    Letters to the Editor LETTER writer Allan Cook has defended Labor on the Hinkler deal.

    IN COURT: 73 expected in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 73 expected in Bundaberg court today

    Crime Who is expected in Bundaberg court today

    TOURIST FAIL: Parent tells child to pose with dingo for pic

    premium_icon TOURIST FAIL: Parent tells child to pose with dingo for pic

    News It was one of 22 'threatening interactions' this month.

    DINGO DEAL: Zoo, dept shipped off Island stars to UK

    premium_icon DINGO DEAL: Zoo, dept shipped off Island stars to UK

    News Two dingoes from Fraser Island are now the top dogs in England.