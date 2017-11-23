Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Labor to introduce four new taxes if elected

Treasurer Curtis Pitt
Treasurer Curtis Pitt Chris Ison ROK120613cpitt3
Geoff Egan
by

LABOR will introduce four new taxes should they be re-elected. But Treasurer Curtis Pitt maintains fewer than 1% of taxpayers will be affected.

Two days before the election Mr Pitt said a Labor government would target gambling agencies based overseas as well as increasing the luxury car tax, foreign acquirer duty and introduce a new land tax category.

Mr Pitt said the new gambling tax would not impact newsagencies or Tatts Group wagering arrangements, instead targeting agencies set up overseas like Lottoland.

A new land tax category would cover 850 large properties worth above $10 million at a rate of 2.25 per cent for individuals and 2.5 per cent for trusts, companies or absentee landholders. The tax will not include farms.

The luxury car tax would increase $2 per $100 of dutiable value for new cars sold for more than $100,000.

Transfer duty surcharge would increase from 3 per cent to 7 per cent for foreign buyers.

Topics:  qldelection2017 taxes

News Corp Australia
Free green waste disposal ends this weekend

Free green waste disposal ends this weekend

TIME is almost up to take advantage of free green waste dumping in Bundaberg.

Is this the one thing Greens and One Nation agree on?

Children kids play generic

What pollies said about literacy and early learning programs

Half-brother says he was asked to make up 'hostage' claim

Peter Mark Wright has pleaded not guilty.

'No snitching' code calls evidence into question, prosecutor claims.

8 places to get a snag or cake on polling day

THE ULTIMATE: A sausage in bread with sauce and onion, does it get any better than this?

Humble tradition alive and well in Bundy

Local Partners