Labor hopeful sells vision to make Hinkler a marginal seat

IN THE RUNNING: Labor pre-selection hopeful Tim Lawson wants the chance to run against Keith Pitt in the upcoming federal election and says he's looking to make a difference. Mike Knott BUN200117AUSTRALIADAY

TIM Lawson makes no apologies for wanting to create a marginal seat in Hinkler whether he's elected or not.

The Labor pre-selection hopeful says safe seats don't work and as a consequence the region has become known as the fat, drug and dole capital of the country.

As he waits to find out if he will be the next Labor candidate to challenge sitting MP Keith Pitt in the upcoming federal election, Mr Lawson proposes a question - "why does the Federal Government not give us anything?”

"For the last 24 years, we never get any infrastructure, we never get any big-ticket items.

"I'm not here for a 20-year career, I'm here to change things.”

Mr Lawson, who took 41.6 per cent of the two-party preferred vote last time he ran against Mr Pitt in 2016, says he knows he will once again be the underdog.

"I've come back stronger, it's a hard game, but if you get in you can make a real difference,” he said.

Mr Lawson said he had already consulted with key figures in the Hinkler electorate to find out what the region wants and needs, and promises that if elected, he'll work hand-in-hand with politicians of any background.

"I'm sick and tired of politicians not working together,” he said.

Mr Lawson said he took his hat off to new LNP Member for Bundaberg David Batt for his positive approach and to Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey for "moving this place forward”.

But he is critical of the remaining tier of government.

"I think Keith Pitt's got to go to keep us moving,” he said.

"He has no plan and no foresight to think of anything past next week.”

Mr Lawson says if selected, his campaign will be a positive one to bring jobs, infrastructure and a timeline of projects to benefit the region.

He has lived in Bundaberg since 1970 and currently works as a project manager for Bundaberg Regional Council.

Water parks

Mr Lawson says there is opportunity for water parks in the region with the possibility of a water park and new pool being incorporated into a greater project.

"We need a multi-purpose undercover sports centre.

"We could have an area for skating and a little area for BMX bikes.”

He said a Burnett Heads water park overlooking the Burnett River was another consideration.

Cashless card

The Cashless Debit Card is a "prawn net” according to Mr Lawson, who says roughly only three per cent of people on welfare are doing the wrong thing.

Mr Lawson said people living in poverty shouldn't be punished with the stigma of a cashless card just because they had found themselves in unfortunate circumstances.

"You ostracise everybody and then the kids suffer.”

Aged care

"Every now and then we need to run a broom through things,” is how Mr Lawson terms his support of a royal commission into aged care.

"They say we don't need it but they said that about the banks too and we did need it.”

Army plan

Mr Lawson would like to see a five-year plan to move army from Enoggera to Buxton, an hour south of Bundaberg.

He says spiralling costs are making it hard for army families to live in the state's capital and the population influx would lead to more homes being built in the region and ongoing economic benefits.

Bridge over the Burrum

A bridge over the Burrum River to cut travel times across the Hinkler electorate, which includes Bundaberg and Hervey Bay, has been a hotly debated potential future project.

Mr Lawson says he'd only support it in conjunction with a plan to bring army families to Buxton so they'd have a 30-minute commute to either Bundaberg or Hervey Bay.

Hospital

Mr Lawson said he fully supports the push for a level five hospital in Bundaberg.

He said a new, improved hospital would bring patients from places between Brisbane and Rockhampton.

"That would bring so much work to our community.”

Airport

It makes sense to fly our fresh produce straight to places like China and Melbourne from Bundaberg Airport, Mr Lawson said.

He said the overall growth could lead to cheaper passenger flights and flights to other destinations.

But Mr Pitt hit back.

"The question is, are these Bill Shorten and the ALP's commitments to the people of the Hinkler electorate? Or is it once again the ALP saying one thing locally and the opposite in Canberra,” he said.

"If these are official commitments to the people of Hinkler, I expect to see them in Bill Shorten's Budget In Reply speech in May. If not, Mr Lawson is once again misleading the local people that he says he wants to represent.

"In my time in government I have previously, and will continue to, deliver for the people of this electorate, including: three weeks ago I announced $9.65m for Hinkler through the Regional Jobs and Investment Package which will generate 333 ongoing jobs and 99 construction jobs; and late last year I announced $6m for Pacific Tugs at the Port of Bundaberg, creating 110 full-time jobs.”

Mr Pitt said he was also behind bringing the HMAS Tobruk to Hinkler to be sunk as a dive wreck, bringing jobs and economic benefit.

"These projects don't include all the Building Better Region Fund projects, the council Financial Assistant Grants, ANZAC Grants, Stronger Communities and Stronger Region projects that have been approved for the people of the Hinkler electorate,” he said.