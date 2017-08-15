Labor hits back at LNP about power rebate

Ms Donaldson said Labor's $1.16 billion Powering Queensland Plan had helped stabilise prices, delivered jobs and investment and was leading the transition to a clean energy future.

MEMBER for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson has hit back at claims her government has turned its back on Bundaberg residents in their fight for cheaper power prices.

Yesterday it was revealed the State Government has partnered with Perth-based company Alinta to reduce power costs for consumers in Energex distribution areas.

Bundaberg, however, will miss out on the 25% reduction on offer for new customers, which caused an outcry from the LNP and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

Ms Donaldson said Labor's $1.16 billion Powering Queensland Plan had helped stabilise prices, delivered jobs and investment and was leading the transition to a clean energy future.

"There are currently 17 large-scale renewable projects financially committed in Queensland - 15 under construction right now. Once operational these projects will increase competition and put downward pressure on prices,” she said.

Key elements of the plan include $770 million to lower the cost of the Solar Bonus Scheme, the establishment of a taskforce to implement outcomes of the Finkel Review, and the potential restructure of government-owned corporation generators and establishment of a Clean Energy Corporation, among other initiatives.

"The government is spending $488 million on its uniform tariff policy, a community service obligation to maintain price parity between south-east Queensland and regional communities,” Ms Donaldson said.

"I also encourage Queenslanders to check their eligibility to a range of concessions and rebates, including the increased $340.85 annual electricity bill rebate.”