Labor hits back at Bennett over ex-HMAS Tobruk comments

The sinking of ex-HMAS Tobruk off the coast of Bundaberg on Friday 29/06/18.

The sinking of ex-HMAS Tobruk off the coast of Bundaberg on Friday 29/06/18. Craig Warhurst

THE Labor Government has responded to Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett's comments, after he labelled the scuttling of ex-HMAS Tobruk a 'failure'.

Mr Bennett demanded answers after the ship come to rest on its side, saying "our community was promised a global phenomenon to bring in much-needed national and international tourism opportunities, yet all we have now is an ex-navy ship rotting away at the bottom of the ocean that can only be accessed by very few extremely experienced divers”.

But a Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokeswoman said ex-HMAS Tobruk was lying in the correct location, with the wreck within the restricted access area.

"The first order of operations following any scuttling event is to undertake a safety inspection of the entire wreck,” she said.

"Contractor Birdon have undertaken the inspections and will be submitting a report to the Queensland Government in coming days.

"This will allow us to review all options and assess the best way to move forward to ensure the best dive opportunity is created.

"The Queensland Government has been engaging with the four commercial tour operators to keep them informed of developments during this process and to scope dive experience opportunities.

"The Department of Environment and Science and dive operators inspected the site on the weekend.

"Advice from dive operators indicates that the wreck, in its current position, will cater to all levels of diving, with the port side currently sitting in approximately 12 metres of water, allowing access to many identifiable features without entering the wreck.

"Some of these features, including the troops mess on three deck, would not have been accessible to less-experienced divers if the ship was upright.”